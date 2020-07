Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

One bedroom, one bath updated unit featuring fresh paint, new wood floors, large patio, and walk in closet. The property also freshly renovated and has a beautiful pool and laundry facility on site.

One bedroom, one bath updated unit featuring fresh paint, new wood floors, large patio, and walk in closet. The property also freshly renovated and has a beautiful pool and laundry facility on site. Great neighborhood across the street from a park and near Largo Recreational Center. Ready to move in. Includes trash, and pest control.



Contact Bart 727-424-2945. call, text or email.



2200 Gladys Street

Largo Fl. 33774