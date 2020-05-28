220 3rd Avenue Southwest, Largo, FL 33770 Old Northwest
1 Bedroom Apartment for rent in Great Neighborhood surrounded by single-family homes. Bonus room for extra space. Pets allowed upon approval. Fenced Back yard separate than other side of the Duplex. Porch off the back. NO SMOKING PLEASE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 220 3RD AVENUE SW have any available units?
220 3RD AVENUE SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 220 3RD AVENUE SW have?
Some of 220 3RD AVENUE SW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 3RD AVENUE SW currently offering any rent specials?
220 3RD AVENUE SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 3RD AVENUE SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 3RD AVENUE SW is pet friendly.
Does 220 3RD AVENUE SW offer parking?
No, 220 3RD AVENUE SW does not offer parking.
Does 220 3RD AVENUE SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 3RD AVENUE SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 3RD AVENUE SW have a pool?
No, 220 3RD AVENUE SW does not have a pool.
Does 220 3RD AVENUE SW have accessible units?
No, 220 3RD AVENUE SW does not have accessible units.
Does 220 3RD AVENUE SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 3RD AVENUE SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 3RD AVENUE SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 3RD AVENUE SW does not have units with air conditioning.
