217 Debby Ct. Unit B

2 BR/1 BA Duplex with Spacious Enclosed Yard in Largo, FL - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



This Duplex is in Victoria Park Subdivision off East Bay. Features an open and bright floor plan, tile flooring through out, no carpet, freshly painted, inside washer/dryer, fenced yard which is great for entertaining family and friends, culdesac and move in ready! 1030 sq ft. Sorry, no pets. Easy access to Hwy 19, fine dining, shops, groceries, banks, pharmacies, WalMart and only a short drive to the many beaches of Pinellas County, For additional information contact Lisa 813-532-9680



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 600, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



If you have additional questions contact Lisa with Rent Solutions at 813-532-9680.



