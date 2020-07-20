All apartments in Largo
217 Debby Ct. Unit B

217 Debby Ct · No Longer Available
Location

217 Debby Ct, Largo, FL 33771

Amenities

in unit laundry
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
2 BR/1 BA Duplex with Spacious Enclosed Yard in Largo, FL - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

This Duplex is in Victoria Park Subdivision off East Bay. Features an open and bright floor plan, tile flooring through out, no carpet, freshly painted, inside washer/dryer, fenced yard which is great for entertaining family and friends, culdesac and move in ready! 1030 sq ft. Sorry, no pets. Easy access to Hwy 19, fine dining, shops, groceries, banks, pharmacies, WalMart and only a short drive to the many beaches of Pinellas County, For additional information contact Lisa 813-532-9680

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 600, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

If you have additional questions contact Lisa with Rent Solutions at 813-532-9680.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4752112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Debby Ct. Unit B have any available units?
217 Debby Ct. Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
Is 217 Debby Ct. Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
217 Debby Ct. Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Debby Ct. Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 217 Debby Ct. Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 217 Debby Ct. Unit B offer parking?
No, 217 Debby Ct. Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 217 Debby Ct. Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 217 Debby Ct. Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Debby Ct. Unit B have a pool?
No, 217 Debby Ct. Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 217 Debby Ct. Unit B have accessible units?
No, 217 Debby Ct. Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Debby Ct. Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 Debby Ct. Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Debby Ct. Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 Debby Ct. Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

