Cute studio condo freshly painted, tile floors and a large living area. Property is located in close proximity to Roosevelt Blvd, US 19, I-275, shopping and restaurants. Water, sewer and trash is included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2122 BRADFORD STREET have any available units?
2122 BRADFORD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
Is 2122 BRADFORD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2122 BRADFORD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.