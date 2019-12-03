All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 1931 Patlin Cir N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
1931 Patlin Cir N
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

1931 Patlin Cir N

1931 North Patlin Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1931 North Patlin Circle, Largo, FL 33770

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Property is currently occupied. Showings will be arranged for February 22nd and 23rd.

Very nice, well kept house in convenient location. The house was fully remodeled two years ago, with new roof, all interior tile and carpet, new kitchen, new bathroom, etc. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath house has a fenced back yard and is pet-friendly. One car garage, inside laundry room. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Large main room and open floor plan. Safe, quiet neighborhood.

(RLNE2333019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1931 Patlin Cir N have any available units?
1931 Patlin Cir N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 1931 Patlin Cir N have?
Some of 1931 Patlin Cir N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1931 Patlin Cir N currently offering any rent specials?
1931 Patlin Cir N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1931 Patlin Cir N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1931 Patlin Cir N is pet friendly.
Does 1931 Patlin Cir N offer parking?
Yes, 1931 Patlin Cir N offers parking.
Does 1931 Patlin Cir N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1931 Patlin Cir N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1931 Patlin Cir N have a pool?
No, 1931 Patlin Cir N does not have a pool.
Does 1931 Patlin Cir N have accessible units?
No, 1931 Patlin Cir N does not have accessible units.
Does 1931 Patlin Cir N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1931 Patlin Cir N has units with dishwashers.
Does 1931 Patlin Cir N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1931 Patlin Cir N has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Sunpointe Place Apartments
701 E Bay Dr
Largo, FL 33770
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Forest Creek
13500 Rodgers Ave
Largo, FL 33771
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg