1931 Patlin Cir N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Property is currently occupied. Showings will be arranged for February 22nd and 23rd.



Very nice, well kept house in convenient location. The house was fully remodeled two years ago, with new roof, all interior tile and carpet, new kitchen, new bathroom, etc. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath house has a fenced back yard and is pet-friendly. One car garage, inside laundry room. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Large main room and open floor plan. Safe, quiet neighborhood.



