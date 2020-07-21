Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 179 Plumosa DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
179 Plumosa DR
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:26 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
179 Plumosa DR
179 Plumosa Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
179 Plumosa Drive, Largo, FL 33771
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2/1 Triplex centrally located. Low move in cost.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 179 Plumosa DR have any available units?
179 Plumosa DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Largo, FL
.
Is 179 Plumosa DR currently offering any rent specials?
179 Plumosa DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 Plumosa DR pet-friendly?
No, 179 Plumosa DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Largo
.
Does 179 Plumosa DR offer parking?
No, 179 Plumosa DR does not offer parking.
Does 179 Plumosa DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 179 Plumosa DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 Plumosa DR have a pool?
No, 179 Plumosa DR does not have a pool.
Does 179 Plumosa DR have accessible units?
No, 179 Plumosa DR does not have accessible units.
Does 179 Plumosa DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 179 Plumosa DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 179 Plumosa DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 179 Plumosa DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Sunpointe Place Apartments
701 E Bay Dr
Largo, FL 33770
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774
Similar Pages
Largo 1 Bedroom Apartments
Largo 2 Bedroom Apartments
Largo Dog Friendly Apartments
Largo Pet Friendly Apartments
Largo Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Tarpon Springs, FL
Valrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FL
Carrollwood, FL
Trinity, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg