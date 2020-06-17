All apartments in Largo
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1630 Jefferson Ave # 3

1630 North Jefferson Avenue · (813) 519-3399
Location

1630 North Jefferson Avenue, Largo, FL 33770

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $795 · Avail. now

$795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
parking
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Tara Gardens is a wonderful place for you. Comfortably located in Largo's 33770 area, our community gives you a variety of nearby highlights to indulge in. We showcase 1 to 2 bedroom floorplan options. Our selection of amenities and features is too good to miss. Enjoy smoke-free apartments, wash your clothes at the on-site laundry, and email, surf and work with access to hi-speed internet. That and much more is waiting for you!

1630 Jefferson st, Largo, FL 33770

give me a call at (813) 519-3399 if you have any questions

(RLNE4993268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 Jefferson Ave # 3 have any available units?
1630 Jefferson Ave # 3 has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1630 Jefferson Ave # 3 have?
Some of 1630 Jefferson Ave # 3's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 Jefferson Ave # 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1630 Jefferson Ave # 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 Jefferson Ave # 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1630 Jefferson Ave # 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1630 Jefferson Ave # 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1630 Jefferson Ave # 3 does offer parking.
Does 1630 Jefferson Ave # 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1630 Jefferson Ave # 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 Jefferson Ave # 3 have a pool?
No, 1630 Jefferson Ave # 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1630 Jefferson Ave # 3 have accessible units?
No, 1630 Jefferson Ave # 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 Jefferson Ave # 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1630 Jefferson Ave # 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1630 Jefferson Ave # 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1630 Jefferson Ave # 3 has units with air conditioning.
