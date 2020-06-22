All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 1513 East Bay Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
1513 East Bay Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1513 East Bay Drive

1513 East Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1513 East Bay Drive, Largo, FL 33771

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
We are offering a move in special of $299 for the month of October,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 East Bay Drive have any available units?
1513 East Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
Is 1513 East Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1513 East Bay Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 East Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1513 East Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 1513 East Bay Drive offer parking?
No, 1513 East Bay Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1513 East Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 East Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 East Bay Drive have a pool?
No, 1513 East Bay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1513 East Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 1513 East Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 East Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1513 East Bay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1513 East Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1513 East Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Enclave on East
3660 E Bay Dr
Largo, FL 33771
Forest Creek
13500 Rodgers Ave
Largo, FL 33771
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg