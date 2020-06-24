All apartments in Largo
1456 Trotter Road - 1
1456 Trotter Road - 1

1456 Trotter Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1456 Trotter Rd, Largo, FL 33770

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WOW!! Available is a remodeled large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car garage in a great neighborhood convenient to everything! Washer & dryer included!
Call/email or text today before its gone!

Tenant in charge of all utilities .

This home is professionally managed and maintained by 5 Stars Plus Real Estate Services. You deserve rental living at its best!
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.
- Non-refundable application fee: $50 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: deposit amount
- If Animals are accepted an additional deposit & renters insurance will be required throughout lease term (liability is required)
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month s rent plus 100$.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Binder and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the terms.
This requirement is applicable to all Approved Applicants, even if they have not seen the inside of the home.
- If this home is part of an HOA, and may have additional rental qualifications and policies. Please consult with your Leasing Agent for more details.
Please visit us at www.5starsbrokerage.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1456 Trotter Road - 1 have any available units?
1456 Trotter Road - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 1456 Trotter Road - 1 have?
Some of 1456 Trotter Road - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1456 Trotter Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1456 Trotter Road - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1456 Trotter Road - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1456 Trotter Road - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1456 Trotter Road - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1456 Trotter Road - 1 offers parking.
Does 1456 Trotter Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1456 Trotter Road - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1456 Trotter Road - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 1456 Trotter Road - 1 has a pool.
Does 1456 Trotter Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1456 Trotter Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1456 Trotter Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1456 Trotter Road - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1456 Trotter Road - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1456 Trotter Road - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
