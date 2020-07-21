All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 13300 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
13300 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:21 PM

13300 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD

13300 Indian Rocks Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

13300 Indian Rocks Road, Largo, FL 33774

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
courtyard
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Make this outstanding Villa your home. Spacious 2 bedroom/2 bath with 2 car garage. Private courtyard with all the perks. Large Kitchen and spacious living area with spilt bedroom floorplan. Fully screened Lanai to enjoy entertaining your family and friends. Don't miss this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13300 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD have any available units?
13300 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 13300 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD have?
Some of 13300 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13300 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
13300 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13300 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 13300 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 13300 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 13300 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD offers parking.
Does 13300 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13300 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13300 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD have a pool?
No, 13300 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 13300 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 13300 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 13300 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13300 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 13300 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 13300 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Sunpointe Place Apartments
701 E Bay Dr
Largo, FL 33770
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLargo 2 Bedroom Apartments
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Apartments
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg