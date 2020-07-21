Make this outstanding Villa your home. Spacious 2 bedroom/2 bath with 2 car garage. Private courtyard with all the perks. Large Kitchen and spacious living area with spilt bedroom floorplan. Fully screened Lanai to enjoy entertaining your family and friends. Don't miss this one.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13300 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD have any available units?
13300 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 13300 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD have?
Some of 13300 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13300 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
13300 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.