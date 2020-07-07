Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath home large fenced in yard with lots of shade trees. Separate utility room with washer/dryer. Open floor plan with breakfast bar, living dining combo. Bedrooms are large with lots of closet space and 1 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 1314 5TH TERRACE NW have?
Some of 1314 5TH TERRACE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
