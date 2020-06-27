1301 CARA DRIVE

Amenities

This Large Beautiful safe, quiet, Villa/Condo is in excellent condition in a 55 and over community that is close to everything! This large 1,135 square foot Villa, includes a large screen enclosed porch. Includes a large 1 car garage, with plenty of storage space, washer/dryer and a Community pool. All interior rooms just painted. Only 2 miles to the bright sands of the Gulf of Mexico, plenty of Malls, Great Restaurants, Movies, Golf, Tampa Airport 20 miles, Clearwater/St. Pete Airport 4 Miles. Orlando, Disney 90 miles, millions of things to see and do, Golfing, Fishing, Boating etc. You can walk to Largo's Community Center, Recreation Center, Library and Largo Central Park within minutes.