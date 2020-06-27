All apartments in Largo
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:59 AM

1301 CARA DRIVE

1301 Cara Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1301 Cara Drive, Largo, FL 33771

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
This Large Beautiful safe, quiet, Villa/Condo is in excellent condition in a 55 and over community that is close to everything! This large 1,135 square foot Villa, includes a large screen enclosed porch. Includes a large 1 car garage, with plenty of storage space, washer/dryer and a Community pool. All interior rooms just painted. Only 2 miles to the bright sands of the Gulf of Mexico, plenty of Malls, Great Restaurants, Movies, Golf, Tampa Airport 20 miles, Clearwater/St. Pete Airport 4 Miles. Orlando, Disney 90 miles, millions of things to see and do, Golfing, Fishing, Boating etc. You can walk to Largo's Community Center, Recreation Center, Library and Largo Central Park within minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 CARA DRIVE have any available units?
1301 CARA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 1301 CARA DRIVE have?
Some of 1301 CARA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 CARA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1301 CARA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 CARA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1301 CARA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 1301 CARA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1301 CARA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1301 CARA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1301 CARA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 CARA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1301 CARA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1301 CARA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1301 CARA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 CARA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 CARA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 CARA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1301 CARA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
