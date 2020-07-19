All apartments in Largo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12668 138TH STREET N

12668 138th St N · No Longer Available
Location

12668 138th St N, Largo, FL 33774

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 3BR/2Bath family home with fenced-in yard. Updated kitchen and master bath, tile throughout. Close to beaches, schools, and shops. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12668 138TH STREET N have any available units?
12668 138TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 12668 138TH STREET N have?
Some of 12668 138TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12668 138TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
12668 138TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12668 138TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 12668 138TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 12668 138TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 12668 138TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 12668 138TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12668 138TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12668 138TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 12668 138TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 12668 138TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 12668 138TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 12668 138TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12668 138TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
Does 12668 138TH STREET N have units with air conditioning?
No, 12668 138TH STREET N does not have units with air conditioning.
