1208 9TH CIRCLE SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool shuffle board hot tub internet access media room tennis court

55 PLUS COMMUNITY....MUST BE 55 to live her......Fully Furnished 1 bedroom / 1 bath updated villa located in Largo. Washer & Dryer inside the unit. Pet-friendly. 25 lbs and under per association rules. 6 month lease up to 1 year. Here is what is included in the rent: Basic Cable, Internet, Water, Sewer & Trash, ground maintenance. Enjoy the many amenities provided in the community like Heated community pool & hot tub, tennis court, clubhouse, shuffleboard. Property located close to Largo Mall, restaurants, movie theater, banks, grocery stores, home depot, beaches, & more. Hurry before it's gone!!!



Rental Policy - 600+ Credit Score, No Prior Evictions, Gross Income must be 2.5 Times Rent, Call for our Felony Restrictions. $50 Non-Refundable Background Screening for Each Adult. References will be checked. The income will be verified. Six Month to One year lease required. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. If pets are allowed, Pets will be screened.