All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 1208 9TH CIRCLE SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
1208 9TH CIRCLE SE
Last updated March 24 2020 at 9:57 PM

1208 9TH CIRCLE SE

1208 9th Circle Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1208 9th Circle Southeast, Largo, FL 33771

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
shuffle board
hot tub
internet access
media room
tennis court
55 PLUS COMMUNITY....MUST BE 55 to live her......Fully Furnished 1 bedroom / 1 bath updated villa located in Largo. Washer & Dryer inside the unit. Pet-friendly. 25 lbs and under per association rules. 6 month lease up to 1 year. Here is what is included in the rent: Basic Cable, Internet, Water, Sewer & Trash, ground maintenance. Enjoy the many amenities provided in the community like Heated community pool & hot tub, tennis court, clubhouse, shuffleboard. Property located close to Largo Mall, restaurants, movie theater, banks, grocery stores, home depot, beaches, & more. Hurry before it's gone!!!

Rental Policy - 600+ Credit Score, No Prior Evictions, Gross Income must be 2.5 Times Rent, Call for our Felony Restrictions. $50 Non-Refundable Background Screening for Each Adult. References will be checked. The income will be verified. Six Month to One year lease required. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. If pets are allowed, Pets will be screened.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 9TH CIRCLE SE have any available units?
1208 9TH CIRCLE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 1208 9TH CIRCLE SE have?
Some of 1208 9TH CIRCLE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 9TH CIRCLE SE currently offering any rent specials?
1208 9TH CIRCLE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 9TH CIRCLE SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1208 9TH CIRCLE SE is pet friendly.
Does 1208 9TH CIRCLE SE offer parking?
No, 1208 9TH CIRCLE SE does not offer parking.
Does 1208 9TH CIRCLE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1208 9TH CIRCLE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 9TH CIRCLE SE have a pool?
Yes, 1208 9TH CIRCLE SE has a pool.
Does 1208 9TH CIRCLE SE have accessible units?
No, 1208 9TH CIRCLE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 9TH CIRCLE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1208 9TH CIRCLE SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1208 9TH CIRCLE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1208 9TH CIRCLE SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Forest Creek
13500 Rodgers Ave
Largo, FL 33771
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg