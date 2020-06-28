Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 11408 131ST AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
11408 131ST AVENUE
Last updated March 4 2020 at 10:03 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11408 131ST AVENUE
11408 131st Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
11408 131st Avenue, Largo, FL 33778
Amenities
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice area, 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage, easy access to the beaches and main roadways, large interior space with ample rooms and bathrooms for a growing family.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11408 131ST AVENUE have any available units?
11408 131ST AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Largo, FL
.
What amenities does 11408 131ST AVENUE have?
Some of 11408 131ST AVENUE's amenities include garage, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11408 131ST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
11408 131ST AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11408 131ST AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 11408 131ST AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Largo
.
Does 11408 131ST AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 11408 131ST AVENUE offers parking.
Does 11408 131ST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11408 131ST AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11408 131ST AVENUE have a pool?
No, 11408 131ST AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 11408 131ST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 11408 131ST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 11408 131ST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11408 131ST AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11408 131ST AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11408 131ST AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Forest Creek
13500 Rodgers Ave
Largo, FL 33771
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774
Similar Pages
Largo 1 Bedrooms
Largo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly Apartments
Largo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Tarpon Springs, FL
Valrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FL
Carrollwood, FL
Trinity, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg