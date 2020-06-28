All apartments in Largo
11408 131ST AVENUE
Last updated March 4 2020 at 10:03 AM

11408 131ST AVENUE

11408 131st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11408 131st Avenue, Largo, FL 33778

Amenities

garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice area, 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage, easy access to the beaches and main roadways, large interior space with ample rooms and bathrooms for a growing family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11408 131ST AVENUE have any available units?
11408 131ST AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 11408 131ST AVENUE have?
Some of 11408 131ST AVENUE's amenities include garage, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11408 131ST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
11408 131ST AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11408 131ST AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 11408 131ST AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 11408 131ST AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 11408 131ST AVENUE offers parking.
Does 11408 131ST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11408 131ST AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11408 131ST AVENUE have a pool?
No, 11408 131ST AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 11408 131ST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 11408 131ST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 11408 131ST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11408 131ST AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11408 131ST AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11408 131ST AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
