10454 Whittington Ct

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage

MOVE IN BY 4/15/2020, RENT WILLBE $1,850. 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath, Townhome built in 2014 in Whittington Court with an attached 2-car garage. Upgraded throughout this home features a chef?s kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 42in espresso wood cabinetry, granite counter tops, custom tile backsplash, eat-in kitchen, breakfast bar with pendant lighting and screened lanai. Spacious open floorplan with designer paint throughout, custom tile flooring in the living areas, master bedroom suite with walk-in closet, dual vanity sinks with granite counters and linen closet. Whittington Court is a private gated community with resort-style pool, outdoor gathering area with fireplace and a top-notch fitness center. Located close to the Gulf beaches, shopping, dining, great schools and Tampa International Airport. Its central location makes it easy for residents to commute to Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater and enjoy the beautiful sandy white beaches. Available 04/15/2020.