All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 10454 Whittington Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
10454 Whittington Ct
Last updated May 8 2020 at 7:35 AM

10454 Whittington Ct

10454 Whitting Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10454 Whitting Court, Largo, FL 33773

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
MOVE IN BY 4/15/2020, RENT WILLBE $1,850. 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath, Townhome built in 2014 in Whittington Court with an attached 2-car garage. Upgraded throughout this home features a chef?s kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 42in espresso wood cabinetry, granite counter tops, custom tile backsplash, eat-in kitchen, breakfast bar with pendant lighting and screened lanai. Spacious open floorplan with designer paint throughout, custom tile flooring in the living areas, master bedroom suite with walk-in closet, dual vanity sinks with granite counters and linen closet. Whittington Court is a private gated community with resort-style pool, outdoor gathering area with fireplace and a top-notch fitness center. Located close to the Gulf beaches, shopping, dining, great schools and Tampa International Airport. Its central location makes it easy for residents to commute to Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater and enjoy the beautiful sandy white beaches. Available 04/15/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10454 Whittington Ct have any available units?
10454 Whittington Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 10454 Whittington Ct have?
Some of 10454 Whittington Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10454 Whittington Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10454 Whittington Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10454 Whittington Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 10454 Whittington Ct is pet friendly.
Does 10454 Whittington Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10454 Whittington Ct offers parking.
Does 10454 Whittington Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10454 Whittington Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10454 Whittington Ct have a pool?
Yes, 10454 Whittington Ct has a pool.
Does 10454 Whittington Ct have accessible units?
No, 10454 Whittington Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10454 Whittington Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10454 Whittington Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 10454 Whittington Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10454 Whittington Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Forest Creek
13500 Rodgers Ave
Largo, FL 33771
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg