All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 1016 Lake Palms Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
1016 Lake Palms Dr
Last updated June 28 2019 at 7:15 AM

1016 Lake Palms Dr

1016 Lake Palms Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1016 Lake Palms Dr, Largo, FL 33771

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 3 bedroom / 1 bath apartment Duplex in Largo.
$1150 a month, around 925 sq feet. Washer/dryer hookups. Large fenced in private backyard. Two parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 Lake Palms Dr have any available units?
1016 Lake Palms Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 1016 Lake Palms Dr have?
Some of 1016 Lake Palms Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 Lake Palms Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1016 Lake Palms Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 Lake Palms Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 Lake Palms Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1016 Lake Palms Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1016 Lake Palms Dr offers parking.
Does 1016 Lake Palms Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 Lake Palms Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 Lake Palms Dr have a pool?
No, 1016 Lake Palms Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1016 Lake Palms Dr have accessible units?
No, 1016 Lake Palms Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 Lake Palms Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1016 Lake Palms Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1016 Lake Palms Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1016 Lake Palms Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Forest Creek
13500 Rodgers Ave
Largo, FL 33771
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg