Last updated October 26 2019 at 7:15 AM

1010 Lake Palms Dr

1010 Lake Palms Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1010 Lake Palms Dr, Largo, FL 33771

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 2 bedroom / 1 bath apartment Duplex in Largo.
$1050 a month, around 800 sq feet. Washer/dryer hookups. Fenced in private backyard. Two parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Lake Palms Dr have any available units?
1010 Lake Palms Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 1010 Lake Palms Dr have?
Some of 1010 Lake Palms Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Lake Palms Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Lake Palms Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Lake Palms Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 Lake Palms Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1010 Lake Palms Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1010 Lake Palms Dr offers parking.
Does 1010 Lake Palms Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 Lake Palms Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Lake Palms Dr have a pool?
No, 1010 Lake Palms Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Lake Palms Dr have accessible units?
No, 1010 Lake Palms Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Lake Palms Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 Lake Palms Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 Lake Palms Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1010 Lake Palms Dr has units with air conditioning.
