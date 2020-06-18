890 N Federal Highway, 201

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

1/1 In Desirable Intracostal Community - Make this wonderful 1 Bed 1 Bath second floor unit yours! This property has galley style kitchen with tons of cabinet and countertop space and Stainless Steel appliances. Large open living dining space with extra large sliders out to the screened in balcony. The master bedroom boasts an extra large walk in closet with built in shelving. The master also has its own access to the balcony. Title floors throughout the entire unit and washer/dryer combo located off the kitchen. The gated Hidden Harbour Community amenities include clubhouse, pool, and tennis courts. Great location, just minutes from Lantana Beach or Lake Worth Beach.



Credit as low as 500 accepted! We do not require last month’s rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months’ rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed on a case-by-case basis. $55 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA’s have additional fees and application requirements. Please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5929568)