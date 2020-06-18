All apartments in Lantana
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

890 N Federal Highway, 201

Location

890 Federal Highway, Lantana, FL 33462

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 890 N Federal Highway, 201 · Avail. now

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 807 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
1/1 In Desirable Intracostal Community - Make this wonderful 1 Bed 1 Bath second floor unit yours! This property has galley style kitchen with tons of cabinet and countertop space and Stainless Steel appliances. Large open living dining space with extra large sliders out to the screened in balcony. The master bedroom boasts an extra large walk in closet with built in shelving. The master also has its own access to the balcony. Title floors throughout the entire unit and washer/dryer combo located off the kitchen. The gated Hidden Harbour Community amenities include clubhouse, pool, and tennis courts. Great location, just minutes from Lantana Beach or Lake Worth Beach.

Credit as low as 500 accepted! We do not require last month’s rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months’ rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed on a case-by-case basis. $55 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA’s have additional fees and application requirements. Please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5929568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 890 N Federal Highway, 201 have any available units?
890 N Federal Highway, 201 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 890 N Federal Highway, 201 have?
Some of 890 N Federal Highway, 201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 890 N Federal Highway, 201 currently offering any rent specials?
890 N Federal Highway, 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 890 N Federal Highway, 201 pet-friendly?
No, 890 N Federal Highway, 201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 890 N Federal Highway, 201 offer parking?
No, 890 N Federal Highway, 201 does not offer parking.
Does 890 N Federal Highway, 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 890 N Federal Highway, 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 890 N Federal Highway, 201 have a pool?
Yes, 890 N Federal Highway, 201 has a pool.
Does 890 N Federal Highway, 201 have accessible units?
No, 890 N Federal Highway, 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 890 N Federal Highway, 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 890 N Federal Highway, 201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 890 N Federal Highway, 201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 890 N Federal Highway, 201 does not have units with air conditioning.
