Land O' Lakes, FL
Mystic Pointe
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

Mystic Pointe

2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway · (813) 710-6258
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway, Land O' Lakes, FL 34638

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-204 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,280

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

Unit 2-209 · Avail. now

$1,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit 2-403 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,305

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-210 · Avail. now

$1,575

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1162 sqft

Unit 5-207 · Avail. now

$1,575

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1162 sqft

Unit 4-310 · Avail. now

$1,575

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1162 sqft

See 45+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4-202 · Avail. now

$1,999

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1618 sqft

Unit 2-301 · Avail. now

$1,999

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1618 sqft

Unit 2-201 · Avail. now

$1,999

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1618 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mystic Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
bocce court
business center
conference room
courtyard
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
The newest luxury community in the rapidly growing area of Land O Lakes, Florida. Our Key West inspired community is nestled in just the right place off of State Road 54 and The Suncoast Parkway offering quick access to Downtown Tampa, The Beautiful Gulf Coast Beaches, Superlative Shopping, and so much more.



Mystic Pointe provides a luxurious and tranquil home environment. Our apartments are offered in eleven distinct floor plans and include features such as walk-in closets, hardwood-style floors (on all floor levels), custom cabinets, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and private screened in lanai’s. We also offer something that many other communities do not…convenient elevator access to all four floors plus air conditioned, enclosed hallways! It’s like living in a high-end boutique hotel!



Take awe in our grand clubhouse and enjoy the convenience of our spectacular amenities such as our cyber café, private fitness center, and relaxing resident lounge. Your furry friends are welcome too and will find enjoyment in their exclusive bark park. While you’re enjoying the outdoors, you’ll find a lush green landscape with palm trees as you relax in our expansive resort-style swimming pool, outdoor summer kitchen, outdoor summer kitchen with barbecue area, and children’s playground. Mystic Pointe is truly a community like no other.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 8-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $250.00 to One Months Rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $30
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mystic Pointe have any available units?
Mystic Pointe has 72 units available starting at $1,280 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Mystic Pointe have?
Some of Mystic Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mystic Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Mystic Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mystic Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Mystic Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Mystic Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Mystic Pointe offers parking.
Does Mystic Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mystic Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mystic Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Mystic Pointe has a pool.
Does Mystic Pointe have accessible units?
Yes, Mystic Pointe has accessible units.
Does Mystic Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mystic Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does Mystic Pointe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Mystic Pointe has units with air conditioning.
