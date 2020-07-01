6102 Sweet William Ter

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse pool tennis court volleyball court

Completely upgraded 3/2/2 1580 Sq. Ft. with NEW floors, fresh paint, upgraded fixtures!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-741-4651

^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a response and schedule a tour!! ^^^^^



NEW LVP wood floors in living area

NEW carpet in bedrooms

Newer appliances

Large kitchen with dining bar

Huge living room

Formal dining room

No rear neighbors!

Upgraded light fixtures and fans

Community amenities:

Pool, Tennis Courts, Basketball courts, Soccer Field, Clubhouse, Volleyball Court and Jogging/Walking track



Call today for your tour. Our cell number is 727-741-4651. Read below for some answers to some of your other questions.



When is the home available?

The home is ready to be moved into today!



How much is your security deposit?

The security deposit starts at one months rent



Do you allow pets?

Yes! There are breed restrictions so please inquire before applying. There is a $200 non-refundable pet fee.



Where can I get an application?

You can fill one out on our website www.NJSRealty.com by clicking the Apply Now button next to the property listing after you've scheduled your tour.



What are your basic requirements?



You have to have good rental history

No evictions - YES, we do check

You must have good or fair credit to be approved

No money owed to another apartment community or land lord for any reason

You have to have verifiable income

We do a criminal back ground check

Income has to be 2.5 times the rent

No Section 8



Call right away- this is a very nice home and it will go quickly!



(RLNE5644385)