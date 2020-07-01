6102 Sweet William Ter

Amenities
Completely upgraded 3/2/2 1580 Sq. Ft. with NEW floors, fresh paint, upgraded fixtures!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-741-4651
NEW LVP wood floors in living area
NEW carpet in bedrooms
Newer appliances
Large kitchen with dining bar
Huge living room
Formal dining room
No rear neighbors!
Upgraded light fixtures and fans
Community amenities:
Pool, Tennis Courts, Basketball courts, Soccer Field, Clubhouse, Volleyball Court and Jogging/Walking track
Call today for your tour. Our cell number is 727-741-4651. Read below for some answers to some of your other questions.
When is the home available?
The home is ready to be moved into today!
How much is your security deposit?
The security deposit starts at one months rent
Do you allow pets?
Yes! There are breed restrictions so please inquire before applying. There is a $200 non-refundable pet fee.
Where can I get an application?
You can fill one out on our website www.NJSRealty.com by clicking the Apply Now button next to the property listing after you've scheduled your tour.
What are your basic requirements?
You have to have good rental history
No evictions - YES, we do check
You must have good or fair credit to be approved
No money owed to another apartment community or land lord for any reason
You have to have verifiable income
We do a criminal back ground check
Income has to be 2.5 times the rent
No Section 8
