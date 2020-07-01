All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Last updated June 10 2020 at 1:50 PM

5146 Eagle Boulevard

5146 Eagle Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5146 Eagle Boulevard, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Lake Padgett Pines

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5146 Eagle Boulevard have any available units?
5146 Eagle Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
Is 5146 Eagle Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5146 Eagle Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5146 Eagle Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 5146 Eagle Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 5146 Eagle Boulevard offer parking?
No, 5146 Eagle Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 5146 Eagle Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5146 Eagle Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5146 Eagle Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 5146 Eagle Boulevard has a pool.
Does 5146 Eagle Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5146 Eagle Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5146 Eagle Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5146 Eagle Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5146 Eagle Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 5146 Eagle Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

