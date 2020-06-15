All apartments in Land O' Lakes
4751 Artesian Road

Location

4751 Artesian Road, Land O' Lakes, FL 34638
Lake Talia

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4751 Artesian Road Land O Lakes FL · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2758 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Pristine Home with Immense Charm
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,758 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreem

(RLNE4786419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4751 Artesian Road have any available units?
4751 Artesian Road has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4751 Artesian Road have?
Some of 4751 Artesian Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4751 Artesian Road currently offering any rent specials?
4751 Artesian Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4751 Artesian Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4751 Artesian Road is pet friendly.
Does 4751 Artesian Road offer parking?
Yes, 4751 Artesian Road does offer parking.
Does 4751 Artesian Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4751 Artesian Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4751 Artesian Road have a pool?
Yes, 4751 Artesian Road has a pool.
Does 4751 Artesian Road have accessible units?
No, 4751 Artesian Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4751 Artesian Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4751 Artesian Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4751 Artesian Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4751 Artesian Road has units with air conditioning.
