Home
/
Land O' Lakes, FL
/
4600 Parkway Blvd
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:16 AM

4600 Parkway Blvd

4600 Parkway Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4600 Parkway Boulevard, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Lake Padgett Estates East

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful updated home on the canal- Lawn Service, Community Pool and Community Amenities Included! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with so many upgrades! A dream kitchen with granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets, matching stainless steel appliances and an island that is open to the living/dining area. Brand New floors in the living area and 2 bedrooms. No Carpet throughout! Enjoy morning coffee on the back deck over looking the water or in your screened in back porch! Both bathrooms updated. Master bath includes large garden tub separate from the shower and a master walk-in closet. Nice view of water from master bedroom.

**Includes lawn service and all community amenities such as Community Pool, Playground, Tennis & Basketball Courts, Jogging Track, Dog Park, Batting Cages, Clubhouse & Fitness Room!!!**

***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***

When is the home available?

The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.

How much is the security deposit for the home?

It usually is equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.
The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.

How do I submit an application for this home?

You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com under the properties for rent tab. Applications are processed in order of receipt.

Is there an application fee?

Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.

Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?

Breed Restrictions. Pets have to be approved by the owner. $200 nonrefundable pet fee.

What are the requirements for the home?

We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.
NO evictions, YES we do check.
No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.
Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.
You must have verifiable income.
You must have good rental history and good credit.
Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.
$40 app fee per adult. Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and $150 lease processing fee.

Greenlee Realty Group is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage

(RLNE4548928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4600 Parkway Blvd have any available units?
4600 Parkway Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 4600 Parkway Blvd have?
Some of 4600 Parkway Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4600 Parkway Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4600 Parkway Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4600 Parkway Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4600 Parkway Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4600 Parkway Blvd offer parking?
No, 4600 Parkway Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 4600 Parkway Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4600 Parkway Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4600 Parkway Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 4600 Parkway Blvd has a pool.
Does 4600 Parkway Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4600 Parkway Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4600 Parkway Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4600 Parkway Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4600 Parkway Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4600 Parkway Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
