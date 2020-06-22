4600 Parkway Blvd

Amenities

Beautiful updated home on the canal- Lawn Service, Community Pool and Community Amenities Included! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with so many upgrades! A dream kitchen with granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets, matching stainless steel appliances and an island that is open to the living/dining area. Brand New floors in the living area and 2 bedrooms. No Carpet throughout! Enjoy morning coffee on the back deck over looking the water or in your screened in back porch! Both bathrooms updated. Master bath includes large garden tub separate from the shower and a master walk-in closet. Nice view of water from master bedroom.



**Includes lawn service and all community amenities such as Community Pool, Playground, Tennis & Basketball Courts, Jogging Track, Dog Park, Batting Cages, Clubhouse & Fitness Room!!!**



***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***



When is the home available?



The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.



How much is the security deposit for the home?



It usually is equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.

The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.



How do I submit an application for this home?



You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com under the properties for rent tab. Applications are processed in order of receipt.



Is there an application fee?



Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.



Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?



Breed Restrictions. Pets have to be approved by the owner. $200 nonrefundable pet fee.



What are the requirements for the home?



We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.

NO evictions, YES we do check.

No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.

Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.

You must have verifiable income.

You must have good rental history and good credit.

Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.

$40 app fee per adult. Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and $150 lease processing fee.



