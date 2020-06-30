All apartments in Land O' Lakes
3844 Parkway Boulevard
3844 Parkway Boulevard

3844 Parkway Boulevard · No Longer Available
Land O' Lakes
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

3844 Parkway Boulevard, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Lake Padgett Estates East

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). This home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3844 Parkway Boulevard have any available units?
3844 Parkway Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
Is 3844 Parkway Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3844 Parkway Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3844 Parkway Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3844 Parkway Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3844 Parkway Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3844 Parkway Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3844 Parkway Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3844 Parkway Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3844 Parkway Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3844 Parkway Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3844 Parkway Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3844 Parkway Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3844 Parkway Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3844 Parkway Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3844 Parkway Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3844 Parkway Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

