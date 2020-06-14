All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM

3508 Pendleton Way

3508 Pendleton Way · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3508 Pendleton Way, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Collier Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3508 Pendleton Way Land O Lakes FL · Avail. now

$2,219

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2178 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Elegant Home in a Lovely Location
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,178 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement i

(RLNE5846225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3508 Pendleton Way have any available units?
3508 Pendleton Way has a unit available for $2,219 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3508 Pendleton Way have?
Some of 3508 Pendleton Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3508 Pendleton Way currently offering any rent specials?
3508 Pendleton Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3508 Pendleton Way pet-friendly?
No, 3508 Pendleton Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Land O' Lakes.
Does 3508 Pendleton Way offer parking?
Yes, 3508 Pendleton Way does offer parking.
Does 3508 Pendleton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3508 Pendleton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3508 Pendleton Way have a pool?
Yes, 3508 Pendleton Way has a pool.
Does 3508 Pendleton Way have accessible units?
No, 3508 Pendleton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3508 Pendleton Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3508 Pendleton Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3508 Pendleton Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3508 Pendleton Way has units with air conditioning.
