3346 Coconut Grove Road

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Live The Dream! Enjoy Wide Open Space In This Updated, 1-story Open Floor Plan With 2,042 Sf, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Den, Huge Screened & Covered Lanai Situated On .22 Acres & A 3-car Garage! Impressive Curb Appeal With A Brick Paver Entry, Beveled Glass Front Door & Easy-care Tropical Landscaping With Landscape Lighting! Updated 20gç¥ Tile Grace The Main Living Areas With Wide-plank Hardwood Floors In The Bedrooms & Den! The Greatroom Plan Offers A Dining & Flex Space--perfect For Reading Or Music Room! Tastefully Updated Kitchen Blends Seamlessly With The Spacious Family Room & Offers Newer 42gç¥ Wood Cabinets W/crown, Granite Counters, Travertine Backsplash, Breakfast Nook & Newer Ge Stainless Appliances Incl A French-style Refrigerator! The Spacious Master Bedroom Boasts Hardwood Floors & A Large Walk-in Closet. The Adjoining Master Bath Includes Dual Sinks, Linen Closet, A Garden Tub & Walk-in Shower! Bedrooms 2 & 3 Share A Spotless Guest Bath With Tub/shower Combo! The Den Can Become Bedroom 4 & Makes The Perfect Home Office Or Craft Space! Resort-style Living 365 Days Of The Year In The Screened Lanai With Brick Paver Accents. Extras Include Neutral Interior Paint, Some Plantation Shutters, Gutters & Downspouts & Views From The Lanai Of #10 Fairway! Community Amenities Include A Gated Entry, 18 Holes Of Golf, Mulligangçös Full-service Restaurant With Nightly Specials, Miniature Golf & Lighted Driving Range! Minutes To Publix, Land O Lakes Sports Complex, Schools, Costco & The Tampa Prime Outlet Mall!!



Listing Courtesy Of RE/MAX ACR ELITE GROUP, INC.



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.