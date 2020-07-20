All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Find more places like 3346 Coconut Grove Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Land O' Lakes, FL
/
3346 Coconut Grove Road
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

3346 Coconut Grove Road

3346 Coconut Grove Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Land O' Lakes
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3346 Coconut Grove Road, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Plantation Palms

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live The Dream! Enjoy Wide Open Space In This Updated, 1-story Open Floor Plan With 2,042 Sf, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Den, Huge Screened & Covered Lanai Situated On .22 Acres & A 3-car Garage! Impressive Curb Appeal With A Brick Paver Entry, Beveled Glass Front Door & Easy-care Tropical Landscaping With Landscape Lighting! Updated 20gç¥ Tile Grace The Main Living Areas With Wide-plank Hardwood Floors In The Bedrooms & Den! The Greatroom Plan Offers A Dining & Flex Space--perfect For Reading Or Music Room! Tastefully Updated Kitchen Blends Seamlessly With The Spacious Family Room & Offers Newer 42gç¥ Wood Cabinets W/crown, Granite Counters, Travertine Backsplash, Breakfast Nook & Newer Ge Stainless Appliances Incl A French-style Refrigerator! The Spacious Master Bedroom Boasts Hardwood Floors & A Large Walk-in Closet. The Adjoining Master Bath Includes Dual Sinks, Linen Closet, A Garden Tub & Walk-in Shower! Bedrooms 2 & 3 Share A Spotless Guest Bath With Tub/shower Combo! The Den Can Become Bedroom 4 & Makes The Perfect Home Office Or Craft Space! Resort-style Living 365 Days Of The Year In The Screened Lanai With Brick Paver Accents. Extras Include Neutral Interior Paint, Some Plantation Shutters, Gutters & Downspouts & Views From The Lanai Of #10 Fairway! Community Amenities Include A Gated Entry, 18 Holes Of Golf, Mulligangçös Full-service Restaurant With Nightly Specials, Miniature Golf & Lighted Driving Range! Minutes To Publix, Land O Lakes Sports Complex, Schools, Costco & The Tampa Prime Outlet Mall!!

Listing Courtesy Of RE/MAX ACR ELITE GROUP, INC.

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3346 Coconut Grove Road have any available units?
3346 Coconut Grove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 3346 Coconut Grove Road have?
Some of 3346 Coconut Grove Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3346 Coconut Grove Road currently offering any rent specials?
3346 Coconut Grove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3346 Coconut Grove Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3346 Coconut Grove Road is pet friendly.
Does 3346 Coconut Grove Road offer parking?
Yes, 3346 Coconut Grove Road offers parking.
Does 3346 Coconut Grove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3346 Coconut Grove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3346 Coconut Grove Road have a pool?
No, 3346 Coconut Grove Road does not have a pool.
Does 3346 Coconut Grove Road have accessible units?
No, 3346 Coconut Grove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3346 Coconut Grove Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3346 Coconut Grove Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3346 Coconut Grove Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3346 Coconut Grove Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway
Land O' Lakes, FL 34638
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639

Similar Pages

Land O' Lakes 1 BedroomsLand O' Lakes 2 Bedrooms
Land O' Lakes 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLand O' Lakes 3 Bedrooms
Land O' Lakes Apartments with Gyms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FL
Trinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa