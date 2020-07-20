3346 Coconut Grove Road

Amenities
Live The Dream! Enjoy Wide Open Space In This Updated, 1-story Open Floor Plan With 2,042 Sf, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Den, Huge Screened & Covered Lanai Situated On .22 Acres & A 3-car Garage! Impressive Curb Appeal With A Brick Paver Entry, Beveled Glass Front Door & Easy-care Tropical Landscaping With Landscape Lighting! Updated 20gç¥ Tile Grace The Main Living Areas With Wide-plank Hardwood Floors In The Bedrooms & Den! The Greatroom Plan Offers A Dining & Flex Space--perfect For Reading Or Music Room! Tastefully Updated Kitchen Blends Seamlessly With The Spacious Family Room & Offers Newer 42gç¥ Wood Cabinets W/crown, Granite Counters, Travertine Backsplash, Breakfast Nook & Newer Ge Stainless Appliances Incl A French-style Refrigerator! The Spacious Master Bedroom Boasts Hardwood Floors & A Large Walk-in Closet. The Adjoining Master Bath Includes Dual Sinks, Linen Closet, A Garden Tub & Walk-in Shower! Bedrooms 2 & 3 Share A Spotless Guest Bath With Tub/shower Combo! The Den Can Become Bedroom 4 & Makes The Perfect Home Office Or Craft Space! Resort-style Living 365 Days Of The Year In The Screened Lanai With Brick Paver Accents. Extras Include Neutral Interior Paint, Some Plantation Shutters, Gutters & Downspouts & Views From The Lanai Of #10 Fairway! Community Amenities Include A Gated Entry, 18 Holes Of Golf, Mulligangçös Full-service Restaurant With Nightly Specials, Miniature Golf & Lighted Driving Range! Minutes To Publix, Land O Lakes Sports Complex, Schools, Costco & The Tampa Prime Outlet Mall!!
