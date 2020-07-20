All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Land O' Lakes, FL
3208 Lake Saxon Drive
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:24 AM

3208 Lake Saxon Drive

3208 Lake Saxon Drive
Land O' Lakes
Apartments with Gyms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pools
Location

3208 Lake Saxon Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Lake Padgett Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 3 bath, 2,036 sf home is located in Land O Lakes, FL. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and carport. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3208 Lake Saxon Drive have any available units?
3208 Lake Saxon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 3208 Lake Saxon Drive have?
Some of 3208 Lake Saxon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3208 Lake Saxon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3208 Lake Saxon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3208 Lake Saxon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3208 Lake Saxon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3208 Lake Saxon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3208 Lake Saxon Drive offers parking.
Does 3208 Lake Saxon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3208 Lake Saxon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3208 Lake Saxon Drive have a pool?
No, 3208 Lake Saxon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3208 Lake Saxon Drive have accessible units?
No, 3208 Lake Saxon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3208 Lake Saxon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3208 Lake Saxon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3208 Lake Saxon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3208 Lake Saxon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
