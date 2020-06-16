All apartments in Land O' Lakes
22706 Gage Loop Apt 34
22706 Gage Loop Apt 34

22706 Gage Loop · (813) 908-8555
Location

22706 Gage Loop, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Chelsea Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1032 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
2BR / 1.5BA - Townhome in Land O Lakes' Chelsea Meadows community features pretty ceramic tiles in the living room, lots of cabinetry and faux granite countertops in the kitchen, carpeting throughout the staircase and upstairs. Enjoy your private fenced back yard and a balcony off the master bedroom overlooking the community. Shopping, dining, libraries, a major sports complex and other entertainment venues are just minutes away. Water, sewer and washer and dryer all included in the rent! For more information call Anna Engle with Home Locators at 813-520-0614.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22706 Gage Loop Apt 34 have any available units?
22706 Gage Loop Apt 34 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22706 Gage Loop Apt 34 have?
Some of 22706 Gage Loop Apt 34's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22706 Gage Loop Apt 34 currently offering any rent specials?
22706 Gage Loop Apt 34 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22706 Gage Loop Apt 34 pet-friendly?
Yes, 22706 Gage Loop Apt 34 is pet friendly.
Does 22706 Gage Loop Apt 34 offer parking?
No, 22706 Gage Loop Apt 34 does not offer parking.
Does 22706 Gage Loop Apt 34 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22706 Gage Loop Apt 34 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22706 Gage Loop Apt 34 have a pool?
Yes, 22706 Gage Loop Apt 34 has a pool.
Does 22706 Gage Loop Apt 34 have accessible units?
No, 22706 Gage Loop Apt 34 does not have accessible units.
Does 22706 Gage Loop Apt 34 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22706 Gage Loop Apt 34 has units with dishwashers.
Does 22706 Gage Loop Apt 34 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22706 Gage Loop Apt 34 has units with air conditioning.
