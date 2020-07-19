All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Last updated March 19 2019

22617 Saint Thomas Circle

22617 Saint Thomas Circle · No Longer Available
Location

22617 Saint Thomas Circle, Land O' Lakes, FL 33549
Willow Bend

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,400 sf home is located in Lutz, FL. This home features beautiful vinyl, tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22617 Saint Thomas Circle have any available units?
22617 Saint Thomas Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 22617 Saint Thomas Circle have?
Some of 22617 Saint Thomas Circle's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22617 Saint Thomas Circle currently offering any rent specials?
22617 Saint Thomas Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22617 Saint Thomas Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 22617 Saint Thomas Circle is pet friendly.
Does 22617 Saint Thomas Circle offer parking?
Yes, 22617 Saint Thomas Circle offers parking.
Does 22617 Saint Thomas Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22617 Saint Thomas Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22617 Saint Thomas Circle have a pool?
No, 22617 Saint Thomas Circle does not have a pool.
Does 22617 Saint Thomas Circle have accessible units?
No, 22617 Saint Thomas Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 22617 Saint Thomas Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 22617 Saint Thomas Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22617 Saint Thomas Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 22617 Saint Thomas Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
