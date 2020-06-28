All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Find more places like 21617 Southwood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Land O' Lakes, FL
/
21617 Southwood Dr
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:45 AM

21617 Southwood Dr

21617 Southwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Land O' Lakes
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

21617 Southwood Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL 33549
Foxwood

Amenities

garage
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3/2 Pool home in Lutz with converted garage for an office or fourth bedroom. Laminate floors throughout living areas with brand new carpet in bedrooms. Stone archway from living to dining room area. Screened lanai. Backyard is privacy fenced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21617 Southwood Dr have any available units?
21617 Southwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 21617 Southwood Dr have?
Some of 21617 Southwood Dr's amenities include garage, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21617 Southwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
21617 Southwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21617 Southwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 21617 Southwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Land O' Lakes.
Does 21617 Southwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 21617 Southwood Dr offers parking.
Does 21617 Southwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21617 Southwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21617 Southwood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 21617 Southwood Dr has a pool.
Does 21617 Southwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 21617 Southwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 21617 Southwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 21617 Southwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21617 Southwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21617 Southwood Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway
Land O' Lakes, FL 34638

Similar Pages

Land O' Lakes 1 BedroomsLand O' Lakes 2 Bedrooms
Land O' Lakes 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLand O' Lakes Apartments with Pool
Land O' Lakes Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa