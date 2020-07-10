All apartments in Land O' Lakes
21548 CLUBSIDE LOOP
21548 CLUBSIDE LOOP

21548 Clubside Loop · No Longer Available
Location

21548 Clubside Loop, Land O' Lakes, FL 33549
Lake Heron

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
This one-story SANDPIPER MODEL at Lake Heron is vacant and ready for you to move in once you are approved by the landlord. It features a
spacious kitchen, a ground floor master bed & bath, a guest bedroom, a 3rd room that can be a bedroom, a den or an office, a laundry closet and a 1 car garage. Relax and let the grounds crew keep your property looking great while you enjoy the tennis courts and the community park. Lake Heron is right at the North end of Dale Mabry, where it connects with Land O' Lakes Boulevard (41N). Easy access to everything you will need.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21548 CLUBSIDE LOOP have any available units?
21548 CLUBSIDE LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 21548 CLUBSIDE LOOP have?
Some of 21548 CLUBSIDE LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21548 CLUBSIDE LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
21548 CLUBSIDE LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21548 CLUBSIDE LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 21548 CLUBSIDE LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Land O' Lakes.
Does 21548 CLUBSIDE LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 21548 CLUBSIDE LOOP offers parking.
Does 21548 CLUBSIDE LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21548 CLUBSIDE LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21548 CLUBSIDE LOOP have a pool?
No, 21548 CLUBSIDE LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 21548 CLUBSIDE LOOP have accessible units?
No, 21548 CLUBSIDE LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 21548 CLUBSIDE LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21548 CLUBSIDE LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 21548 CLUBSIDE LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 21548 CLUBSIDE LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.

