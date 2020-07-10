21548 CLUBSIDE LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage ceiling fan tennis court microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

This one-story SANDPIPER MODEL at Lake Heron is vacant and ready for you to move in once you are approved by the landlord. It features a

spacious kitchen, a ground floor master bed & bath, a guest bedroom, a 3rd room that can be a bedroom, a den or an office, a laundry closet and a 1 car garage. Relax and let the grounds crew keep your property looking great while you enjoy the tennis courts and the community park. Lake Heron is right at the North end of Dale Mabry, where it connects with Land O' Lakes Boulevard (41N). Easy access to everything you will need.