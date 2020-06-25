All apartments in Land O' Lakes
21431 CLUBSIDE LOOP
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:16 AM

21431 CLUBSIDE LOOP

21431 Clubside Loop · No Longer Available
Location

21431 Clubside Loop, Land O' Lakes, FL 33549
Lake Heron

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
A Lake Heron Gem! Come and check out this well maintained townhome in quaint Lutz. Upgrades throughout the home include wood staircase and banister, 5 1/4" baseboards, custom window ledges, tiled patio, Berber carpet throughout, and much more! Kitchen and master bathroom have been completely renovated with new cabinets, counters, and lighting upgrades. Appliances included with this rental home - Maytag Ice20 french door refrigerator, gas range, microwave hood, dishwasher, gas water heater. Master bedroom is downstairs and master bath offers seperate shower and garden tub. Loft space upstairs can be used as a home office or playroom. In addition, there are two nicely sized bedrooms upstairs and storage closets. Upstairs bathroom has been remodeled with new Kohler pedestal sink for an upscale look. Attached two car garage is a rare find for a townhome community. Community boasts private lake with fishing pier, dock, tennis courts, clubhouse, and heated pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21431 CLUBSIDE LOOP have any available units?
21431 CLUBSIDE LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 21431 CLUBSIDE LOOP have?
Some of 21431 CLUBSIDE LOOP's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21431 CLUBSIDE LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
21431 CLUBSIDE LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21431 CLUBSIDE LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 21431 CLUBSIDE LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Land O' Lakes.
Does 21431 CLUBSIDE LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 21431 CLUBSIDE LOOP offers parking.
Does 21431 CLUBSIDE LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21431 CLUBSIDE LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21431 CLUBSIDE LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 21431 CLUBSIDE LOOP has a pool.
Does 21431 CLUBSIDE LOOP have accessible units?
No, 21431 CLUBSIDE LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 21431 CLUBSIDE LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21431 CLUBSIDE LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 21431 CLUBSIDE LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 21431 CLUBSIDE LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
