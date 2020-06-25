21431 CLUBSIDE LOOP

Amenities

A Lake Heron Gem! Come and check out this well maintained townhome in quaint Lutz. Upgrades throughout the home include wood staircase and banister, 5 1/4" baseboards, custom window ledges, tiled patio, Berber carpet throughout, and much more! Kitchen and master bathroom have been completely renovated with new cabinets, counters, and lighting upgrades. Appliances included with this rental home - Maytag Ice20 french door refrigerator, gas range, microwave hood, dishwasher, gas water heater. Master bedroom is downstairs and master bath offers seperate shower and garden tub. Loft space upstairs can be used as a home office or playroom. In addition, there are two nicely sized bedrooms upstairs and storage closets. Upstairs bathroom has been remodeled with new Kohler pedestal sink for an upscale look. Attached two car garage is a rare find for a townhome community. Community boasts private lake with fishing pier, dock, tennis courts, clubhouse, and heated pool.