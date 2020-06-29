All apartments in Land O' Lakes
21104 LAKE VIENNA DRIVE
21104 LAKE VIENNA DRIVE

21104 Lake Vienna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21104 Lake Vienna Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL 34638
Pasco Sunset Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
media room
Incredible opportunity to rent this STUNNING PROPERTY in exclusive Sunset Lakes! Fully updated and gorgeously remodeled, this home will take your breath away as soon as you pull up to the large conservation lot, with beautiful curb appeal, extended driveway with oversize, side-entry garage, and spacious covered front porch. The luxurious DOWNSTAIRS MASTER boasts tray ceiling, private access to the pool patio, and a spa-like master bathroom, with gorgeous granite counters, jetted tub, glass enclosed shower, and large walk-in closet with fantastic closet system. The DREAM KITCHEN will WOW you, with a huge, functional island topped with gleaming granite and accented by a chic crystal chandelier, lots of upgraded cabinetry with soft close features, WALK-IN PANTRY AND cabinet pantry with convenient pull-outs, plus 4-burner GAS range with griddle. The HUGE SCREENED PATIO provides ample space for outdoor living and enjoyment, complete with a pool & spa, and large fenced yard, overlooking the private conservation setting. There is an additional downstairs bedroom (ideal for an office) and three bedrooms, plus media room, upstairs. Additional features include: architectural arches, built-ins, crown moldings, designer fixtures, surround sound, plantation shutters, upgraded carpet, keyless entry, and so much more! Don’t miss your chance to lease this fantastic property in convenient, gated, lakefront community. Cable, internet, and pest control included in rent! Furniture is optional! Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21104 LAKE VIENNA DRIVE have any available units?
21104 LAKE VIENNA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 21104 LAKE VIENNA DRIVE have?
Some of 21104 LAKE VIENNA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21104 LAKE VIENNA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
21104 LAKE VIENNA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21104 LAKE VIENNA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 21104 LAKE VIENNA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Land O' Lakes.
Does 21104 LAKE VIENNA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 21104 LAKE VIENNA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 21104 LAKE VIENNA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21104 LAKE VIENNA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21104 LAKE VIENNA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 21104 LAKE VIENNA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 21104 LAKE VIENNA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 21104 LAKE VIENNA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 21104 LAKE VIENNA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21104 LAKE VIENNA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21104 LAKE VIENNA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21104 LAKE VIENNA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
