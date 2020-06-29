21104 LAKE VIENNA DRIVE

Amenities

Incredible opportunity to rent this STUNNING PROPERTY in exclusive Sunset Lakes! Fully updated and gorgeously remodeled, this home will take your breath away as soon as you pull up to the large conservation lot, with beautiful curb appeal, extended driveway with oversize, side-entry garage, and spacious covered front porch. The luxurious DOWNSTAIRS MASTER boasts tray ceiling, private access to the pool patio, and a spa-like master bathroom, with gorgeous granite counters, jetted tub, glass enclosed shower, and large walk-in closet with fantastic closet system. The DREAM KITCHEN will WOW you, with a huge, functional island topped with gleaming granite and accented by a chic crystal chandelier, lots of upgraded cabinetry with soft close features, WALK-IN PANTRY AND cabinet pantry with convenient pull-outs, plus 4-burner GAS range with griddle. The HUGE SCREENED PATIO provides ample space for outdoor living and enjoyment, complete with a pool & spa, and large fenced yard, overlooking the private conservation setting. There is an additional downstairs bedroom (ideal for an office) and three bedrooms, plus media room, upstairs. Additional features include: architectural arches, built-ins, crown moldings, designer fixtures, surround sound, plantation shutters, upgraded carpet, keyless entry, and so much more! Don’t miss your chance to lease this fantastic property in convenient, gated, lakefront community. Cable, internet, and pest control included in rent! Furniture is optional! Sorry, no pets.