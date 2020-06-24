Rent Calculator
All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Find more places like 1942 Hammocks Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Land O' Lakes, FL
/
1942 Hammocks Ave
Last updated April 15 2019 at 12:05 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1942 Hammocks Ave
1942 Hammocks Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Land O' Lakes
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
1942 Hammocks Avenue, Land O' Lakes, FL 33549
Heron Cove
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in gated community. Open floor Plan, washer dryer in unit. screen in patio on conservation. Close to Veterans Expressway, I-75-275. Close to Tampa Premium Outlets.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4768534)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1942 Hammocks Ave have any available units?
1942 Hammocks Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Land O' Lakes, FL
.
What amenities does 1942 Hammocks Ave have?
Some of 1942 Hammocks Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1942 Hammocks Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1942 Hammocks Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1942 Hammocks Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1942 Hammocks Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Land O' Lakes
.
Does 1942 Hammocks Ave offer parking?
No, 1942 Hammocks Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1942 Hammocks Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1942 Hammocks Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1942 Hammocks Ave have a pool?
No, 1942 Hammocks Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1942 Hammocks Ave have accessible units?
No, 1942 Hammocks Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1942 Hammocks Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1942 Hammocks Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1942 Hammocks Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1942 Hammocks Ave has units with air conditioning.
