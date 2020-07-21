All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

1778 Tinsmith Circle

1778 Tinsmith Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1778 Tinsmith Circle, Land O' Lakes, FL 33559
Carpenters Run

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,600 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5501808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1778 Tinsmith Circle have any available units?
1778 Tinsmith Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 1778 Tinsmith Circle have?
Some of 1778 Tinsmith Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1778 Tinsmith Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1778 Tinsmith Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1778 Tinsmith Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1778 Tinsmith Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Land O' Lakes.
Does 1778 Tinsmith Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1778 Tinsmith Circle offers parking.
Does 1778 Tinsmith Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1778 Tinsmith Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1778 Tinsmith Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1778 Tinsmith Circle has a pool.
Does 1778 Tinsmith Circle have accessible units?
No, 1778 Tinsmith Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1778 Tinsmith Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1778 Tinsmith Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1778 Tinsmith Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1778 Tinsmith Circle has units with air conditioning.
