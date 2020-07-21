1601 SEND WAY

Amenities

Stylish 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with office/ loft and 2 car garage in gated Heron Cove community. This lovely home is located on a dead end street at the end nestled in trees! A nature lovers paradise. This home features soaring cathedral ceiling in the Living/Dining area with wood floors. The tiled Kitchen & Breakfast Rooms opens to the Family Room with wood floors all overlooking a conservation view. Screen Porch is tiled. The downstairs Master Suite has plank vinyl flooring and a large walk in closet. The Master bath has a jacuzzi tub with separate shower & dual sinks. Inside Utility Room. Plank vinyl flooring is featured on the staircase, loft and both upstairs bedrooms. Heron Cove is gated and features a community swimming pool and access to Bird Lake for canoe and kayaking. No pet & no smoking policy. Convenient to SR 54, I-75 & US 41.