1601 SEND WAY
Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:18 AM

1601 SEND WAY

1601 Send Way · No Longer Available
Location

1601 Send Way, Land O' Lakes, FL 33549
Heron Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Stylish 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with office/ loft and 2 car garage in gated Heron Cove community. This lovely home is located on a dead end street at the end nestled in trees! A nature lovers paradise. This home features soaring cathedral ceiling in the Living/Dining area with wood floors. The tiled Kitchen & Breakfast Rooms opens to the Family Room with wood floors all overlooking a conservation view. Screen Porch is tiled. The downstairs Master Suite has plank vinyl flooring and a large walk in closet. The Master bath has a jacuzzi tub with separate shower & dual sinks. Inside Utility Room. Plank vinyl flooring is featured on the staircase, loft and both upstairs bedrooms. Heron Cove is gated and features a community swimming pool and access to Bird Lake for canoe and kayaking. No pet & no smoking policy. Convenient to SR 54, I-75 & US 41.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 SEND WAY have any available units?
1601 SEND WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 1601 SEND WAY have?
Some of 1601 SEND WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 SEND WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1601 SEND WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 SEND WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1601 SEND WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Land O' Lakes.
Does 1601 SEND WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1601 SEND WAY offers parking.
Does 1601 SEND WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 SEND WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 SEND WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1601 SEND WAY has a pool.
Does 1601 SEND WAY have accessible units?
No, 1601 SEND WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 SEND WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 SEND WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 SEND WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 SEND WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
