Land O' Lakes, FL
1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE
Last updated May 12 2020 at 6:19 PM

1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE

1421 Eastwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1421 Eastwood Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL 33549
Cypress Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
All stainless steel appliances, Granite counter tops, wood cabinets. A large deck with lake view. No washing machine or Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Land O' Lakes.
Does 1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

