Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Find more places like 1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Land O' Lakes, FL
/
1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE
Last updated May 12 2020 at 6:19 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE
1421 Eastwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Land O' Lakes
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
1421 Eastwood Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL 33549
Cypress Cove
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
All stainless steel appliances, Granite counter tops, wood cabinets. A large deck with lake view. No washing machine or Dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Land O' Lakes, FL
.
What amenities does 1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Land O' Lakes
.
Does 1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1421 EASTWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway
Land O' Lakes, FL 34638
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Similar Pages
Land O' Lakes 1 Bedrooms
Land O' Lakes 2 Bedrooms
Land O' Lakes 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Land O' Lakes Apartments with Pool
Land O' Lakes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Four Corners, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Tarpon Springs, FL
Valrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FL
Carrollwood, FL
Trinity, FL
East Lake, FL
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
South Bradenton, FL
Northdale, FL
Westchase, FL
Leesburg, FL
Bartow, FL
Ruskin, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Lake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College
Polk State College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa