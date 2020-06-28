1321 Foggy Ridge Parkway, Land O' Lakes, FL 33559 Turtle Lakes
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer! In addition to a large backyard this home features tile and carpet floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with updated appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
