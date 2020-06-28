All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Home
/
Land O' Lakes, FL
/
1321 FOGGY RIDGE PARKWAY
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:44 AM

1321 FOGGY RIDGE PARKWAY

1321 Foggy Ridge Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

1321 Foggy Ridge Parkway, Land O' Lakes, FL 33559
Turtle Lakes

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer! In addition to a large backyard this home features tile and carpet floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with updated appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 FOGGY RIDGE PARKWAY have any available units?
1321 FOGGY RIDGE PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 1321 FOGGY RIDGE PARKWAY have?
Some of 1321 FOGGY RIDGE PARKWAY's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 FOGGY RIDGE PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
1321 FOGGY RIDGE PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 FOGGY RIDGE PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 1321 FOGGY RIDGE PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Land O' Lakes.
Does 1321 FOGGY RIDGE PARKWAY offer parking?
Yes, 1321 FOGGY RIDGE PARKWAY offers parking.
Does 1321 FOGGY RIDGE PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 FOGGY RIDGE PARKWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 FOGGY RIDGE PARKWAY have a pool?
No, 1321 FOGGY RIDGE PARKWAY does not have a pool.
Does 1321 FOGGY RIDGE PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 1321 FOGGY RIDGE PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 FOGGY RIDGE PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1321 FOGGY RIDGE PARKWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1321 FOGGY RIDGE PARKWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1321 FOGGY RIDGE PARKWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
