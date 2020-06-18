All apartments in Lakeside
635 Charles Pinckney Street
635 Charles Pinckney Street

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

635 Charles Pinckney Street, Lakeside, FL 32073

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 635 Charles Pinckney Street Orange Park FL · Avail. now

$1,349

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1290 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,290 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5695214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 Charles Pinckney Street have any available units?
635 Charles Pinckney Street has a unit available for $1,349 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 635 Charles Pinckney Street have?
Some of 635 Charles Pinckney Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 Charles Pinckney Street currently offering any rent specials?
635 Charles Pinckney Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 Charles Pinckney Street pet-friendly?
No, 635 Charles Pinckney Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeside.
Does 635 Charles Pinckney Street offer parking?
Yes, 635 Charles Pinckney Street does offer parking.
Does 635 Charles Pinckney Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 635 Charles Pinckney Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 Charles Pinckney Street have a pool?
Yes, 635 Charles Pinckney Street has a pool.
Does 635 Charles Pinckney Street have accessible units?
No, 635 Charles Pinckney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 635 Charles Pinckney Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 635 Charles Pinckney Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 635 Charles Pinckney Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 635 Charles Pinckney Street has units with air conditioning.
