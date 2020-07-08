Three bedroom 2 full bath home on an large coroner lot. Beautiful updated kitchen. Two car garage, Formal Dining Room, Family Room This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 626 Charles Carroll Street have any available units?
626 Charles Carroll Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
Is 626 Charles Carroll Street currently offering any rent specials?
626 Charles Carroll Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 Charles Carroll Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 626 Charles Carroll Street is pet friendly.
Does 626 Charles Carroll Street offer parking?
Yes, 626 Charles Carroll Street offers parking.
Does 626 Charles Carroll Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 626 Charles Carroll Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 Charles Carroll Street have a pool?
No, 626 Charles Carroll Street does not have a pool.
Does 626 Charles Carroll Street have accessible units?
No, 626 Charles Carroll Street does not have accessible units.
Does 626 Charles Carroll Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 626 Charles Carroll Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 626 Charles Carroll Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 626 Charles Carroll Street does not have units with air conditioning.
