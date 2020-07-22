All apartments in Lakeside
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

614 John Adams Street

614 John Adams · No Longer Available
Location

614 John Adams, Lakeside, FL 32073

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,606 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5636768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 John Adams Street have any available units?
614 John Adams Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
What amenities does 614 John Adams Street have?
Some of 614 John Adams Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 John Adams Street currently offering any rent specials?
614 John Adams Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 John Adams Street pet-friendly?
No, 614 John Adams Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeside.
Does 614 John Adams Street offer parking?
Yes, 614 John Adams Street offers parking.
Does 614 John Adams Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 614 John Adams Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 John Adams Street have a pool?
Yes, 614 John Adams Street has a pool.
Does 614 John Adams Street have accessible units?
No, 614 John Adams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 614 John Adams Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 614 John Adams Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 614 John Adams Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 614 John Adams Street has units with air conditioning.
