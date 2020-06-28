599 JOHN ADAMS ST

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NICE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN THE HEART OF ORANGE PARK.. EATING SPACE IN THE KITCHEN, LARGE FENCED IN BACK YARD. VACANT ON LOCKBOX. NO SMOKING OR PETS ALLOWED. TENANTS MUST HAVE RENTERS INSURANCE AT SIGNING OF THE LEASE