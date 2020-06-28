All apartments in Lakeside
Last updated September 26 2019 at 8:00 PM

599 JOHN ADAMS ST

599 John Adams · No Longer Available
Location

599 John Adams, Lakeside, FL 32073

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NICE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN THE HEART OF ORANGE PARK.. EATING SPACE IN THE KITCHEN, LARGE FENCED IN BACK YARD. VACANT ON LOCKBOX. NO SMOKING OR PETS ALLOWED. TENANTS MUST HAVE RENTERS INSURANCE AT SIGNING OF THE LEASE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 599 JOHN ADAMS ST have any available units?
599 JOHN ADAMS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
What amenities does 599 JOHN ADAMS ST have?
Some of 599 JOHN ADAMS ST's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 599 JOHN ADAMS ST currently offering any rent specials?
599 JOHN ADAMS ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 599 JOHN ADAMS ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 599 JOHN ADAMS ST is pet friendly.
Does 599 JOHN ADAMS ST offer parking?
No, 599 JOHN ADAMS ST does not offer parking.
Does 599 JOHN ADAMS ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 599 JOHN ADAMS ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 599 JOHN ADAMS ST have a pool?
No, 599 JOHN ADAMS ST does not have a pool.
Does 599 JOHN ADAMS ST have accessible units?
No, 599 JOHN ADAMS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 599 JOHN ADAMS ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 599 JOHN ADAMS ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 599 JOHN ADAMS ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 599 JOHN ADAMS ST does not have units with air conditioning.
