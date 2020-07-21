Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lakeside
Find more places like 4221 Cedar Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lakeside, FL
/
4221 Cedar Dr
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:11 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4221 Cedar Dr
4221 Cedar Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeside
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Location
4221 Cedar Road, Lakeside, FL 32065
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
new construction
New construction 3 bedroom , 2 bath, tile floors, no home owners fees, close to shopping schools and all amenities, naturally well lit. 2 car parking on drive way, house will be ready Jan 1/ 2020
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4221 Cedar Dr have any available units?
4221 Cedar Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakeside, FL
.
What amenities does 4221 Cedar Dr have?
Some of 4221 Cedar Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4221 Cedar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4221 Cedar Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4221 Cedar Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4221 Cedar Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lakeside
.
Does 4221 Cedar Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4221 Cedar Dr offers parking.
Does 4221 Cedar Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4221 Cedar Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4221 Cedar Dr have a pool?
No, 4221 Cedar Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4221 Cedar Dr have accessible units?
No, 4221 Cedar Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4221 Cedar Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4221 Cedar Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4221 Cedar Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4221 Cedar Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave
Lakeside, FL 32073
Similar Pages
Lakeside 1 Bedroom Apartments
Lakeside 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lakeside Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Lakeside Apartments with Pools
Lakeside Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FL
St. Augustine Beach, FL
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
Asbury Lake, FL
St. Augustine, FL
Kingsland, GA
St. Augustine Shores, FL
Butler Beach, FL
Sawgrass, FL
Villano Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FL
Starke, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
Fruit Cove, FL
World Golf Village, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida