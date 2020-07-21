All apartments in Lakeside
Find more places like 4221 Cedar Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeside, FL
/
4221 Cedar Dr
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:11 AM

4221 Cedar Dr

4221 Cedar Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeside
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

4221 Cedar Road, Lakeside, FL 32065

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
new construction
New construction 3 bedroom , 2 bath, tile floors, no home owners fees, close to shopping schools and all amenities, naturally well lit. 2 car parking on drive way, house will be ready Jan 1/ 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4221 Cedar Dr have any available units?
4221 Cedar Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
What amenities does 4221 Cedar Dr have?
Some of 4221 Cedar Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4221 Cedar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4221 Cedar Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4221 Cedar Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4221 Cedar Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeside.
Does 4221 Cedar Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4221 Cedar Dr offers parking.
Does 4221 Cedar Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4221 Cedar Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4221 Cedar Dr have a pool?
No, 4221 Cedar Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4221 Cedar Dr have accessible units?
No, 4221 Cedar Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4221 Cedar Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4221 Cedar Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4221 Cedar Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4221 Cedar Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave
Lakeside, FL 32073

Similar Pages

Lakeside 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLakeside 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lakeside Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLakeside Apartments with Pools
Lakeside Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GA
St. Augustine Shores, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLStarke, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida