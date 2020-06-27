All apartments in Lakeside
Find more places like 333 Old Jennings Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeside, FL
/
333 Old Jennings Road
Last updated August 23 2019 at 3:53 AM

333 Old Jennings Road

333 Old Jennings Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeside
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

333 Old Jennings Road, Lakeside, FL 32065

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Old Jennings Road have any available units?
333 Old Jennings Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
Is 333 Old Jennings Road currently offering any rent specials?
333 Old Jennings Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Old Jennings Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 Old Jennings Road is pet friendly.
Does 333 Old Jennings Road offer parking?
No, 333 Old Jennings Road does not offer parking.
Does 333 Old Jennings Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 Old Jennings Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Old Jennings Road have a pool?
Yes, 333 Old Jennings Road has a pool.
Does 333 Old Jennings Road have accessible units?
No, 333 Old Jennings Road does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Old Jennings Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 Old Jennings Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 333 Old Jennings Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 333 Old Jennings Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave
Lakeside, FL 32073

Similar Pages

Lakeside 2 BedroomsLakeside Apartments with Gym
Lakeside Apartments with ParkingLakeside Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lakeside Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida