313 OLD JENNINGS RD
Last updated March 25 2020 at 10:57 AM

313 OLD JENNINGS RD

313 Old Jennings Road · No Longer Available
Location

313 Old Jennings Road, Lakeside, FL 32065

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This 4 bedroom home, ready for move in 3/20, Close to Fleming/Orange Park. This home has large yard to enjoy. Inside laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 OLD JENNINGS RD have any available units?
313 OLD JENNINGS RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
What amenities does 313 OLD JENNINGS RD have?
Some of 313 OLD JENNINGS RD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 OLD JENNINGS RD currently offering any rent specials?
313 OLD JENNINGS RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 OLD JENNINGS RD pet-friendly?
No, 313 OLD JENNINGS RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeside.
Does 313 OLD JENNINGS RD offer parking?
Yes, 313 OLD JENNINGS RD offers parking.
Does 313 OLD JENNINGS RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 OLD JENNINGS RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 OLD JENNINGS RD have a pool?
No, 313 OLD JENNINGS RD does not have a pool.
Does 313 OLD JENNINGS RD have accessible units?
No, 313 OLD JENNINGS RD does not have accessible units.
Does 313 OLD JENNINGS RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 OLD JENNINGS RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 313 OLD JENNINGS RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 OLD JENNINGS RD does not have units with air conditioning.

