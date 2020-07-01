Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lakeside
Find more places like 313 OLD JENNINGS RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lakeside, FL
/
313 OLD JENNINGS RD
Last updated March 25 2020 at 10:57 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
313 OLD JENNINGS RD
313 Old Jennings Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeside
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
313 Old Jennings Road, Lakeside, FL 32065
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This 4 bedroom home, ready for move in 3/20, Close to Fleming/Orange Park. This home has large yard to enjoy. Inside laundry room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 313 OLD JENNINGS RD have any available units?
313 OLD JENNINGS RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakeside, FL
.
What amenities does 313 OLD JENNINGS RD have?
Some of 313 OLD JENNINGS RD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 313 OLD JENNINGS RD currently offering any rent specials?
313 OLD JENNINGS RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 OLD JENNINGS RD pet-friendly?
No, 313 OLD JENNINGS RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lakeside
.
Does 313 OLD JENNINGS RD offer parking?
Yes, 313 OLD JENNINGS RD offers parking.
Does 313 OLD JENNINGS RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 OLD JENNINGS RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 OLD JENNINGS RD have a pool?
No, 313 OLD JENNINGS RD does not have a pool.
Does 313 OLD JENNINGS RD have accessible units?
No, 313 OLD JENNINGS RD does not have accessible units.
Does 313 OLD JENNINGS RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 OLD JENNINGS RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 313 OLD JENNINGS RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 OLD JENNINGS RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave
Lakeside, FL 32073
Similar Pages
Lakeside 2 Bedrooms
Lakeside Apartments with Gym
Lakeside Apartments with Parking
Lakeside Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lakeside Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
St. Augustine, FL
Nocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FL
St. Augustine Beach, FL
Starke, FL
Asbury Lake, FL
Villano Beach, FL
Butler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
Kingsland, GA
Fruit Cove, FL
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
St. Augustine Shores, FL
Sawgrass, FL
St. Augustine South, FL
World Golf Village, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida