2933 COLLEGE PARK DR

Spacious three bedroom two bath home with formal dining room, eat in kitchen. Fireplace in great room. Tiled floors in main living area and brand new carpet in bedrooms. Screened porch and fenced yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
