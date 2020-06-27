All apartments in Lakeside
2933 COLLEGE PARK DR
Last updated October 7 2019 at 7:06 AM

2933 COLLEGE PARK DR

2933 College Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2933 College Park Drive, Lakeside, FL 32068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
Spacious three bedroom two bath home with formal dining room, eat in kitchen. Fireplace in great room. Tiled floors in main living area and brand new carpet in bedrooms. Screened porch and fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2933 COLLEGE PARK DR have any available units?
2933 COLLEGE PARK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
What amenities does 2933 COLLEGE PARK DR have?
Some of 2933 COLLEGE PARK DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2933 COLLEGE PARK DR currently offering any rent specials?
2933 COLLEGE PARK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2933 COLLEGE PARK DR pet-friendly?
No, 2933 COLLEGE PARK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeside.
Does 2933 COLLEGE PARK DR offer parking?
Yes, 2933 COLLEGE PARK DR offers parking.
Does 2933 COLLEGE PARK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2933 COLLEGE PARK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2933 COLLEGE PARK DR have a pool?
No, 2933 COLLEGE PARK DR does not have a pool.
Does 2933 COLLEGE PARK DR have accessible units?
No, 2933 COLLEGE PARK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2933 COLLEGE PARK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2933 COLLEGE PARK DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2933 COLLEGE PARK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2933 COLLEGE PARK DR does not have units with air conditioning.
