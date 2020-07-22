All apartments in Lakeside
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

2781 KIOWA AVE

2781 Kiowa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2781 Kiowa Avenue, Lakeside, FL 32065

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cozy 3/1 in convenient location. Well maintained home close to restaurants and shopping. New carpet throughout home, kitchen was updated in 2018. More photos to come.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2781 KIOWA AVE have any available units?
2781 KIOWA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
What amenities does 2781 KIOWA AVE have?
Some of 2781 KIOWA AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2781 KIOWA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2781 KIOWA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2781 KIOWA AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2781 KIOWA AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeside.
Does 2781 KIOWA AVE offer parking?
No, 2781 KIOWA AVE does not offer parking.
Does 2781 KIOWA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2781 KIOWA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2781 KIOWA AVE have a pool?
No, 2781 KIOWA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2781 KIOWA AVE have accessible units?
No, 2781 KIOWA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2781 KIOWA AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2781 KIOWA AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2781 KIOWA AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2781 KIOWA AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
