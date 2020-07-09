All apartments in Lakeside
2632 Grafton Dr

2632 Grafton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2632 Grafton Drive, Lakeside, FL 32065

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large 3/2 with No HOA in Orange Park - Well kept 3/2 with spacious living room, wood burning stone fireplace, separate dining room & breakfast bar. Large front yard with a fenced back yard. Make this house your home!

(RLNE5799343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2632 Grafton Dr have any available units?
2632 Grafton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
What amenities does 2632 Grafton Dr have?
Some of 2632 Grafton Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2632 Grafton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2632 Grafton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2632 Grafton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2632 Grafton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2632 Grafton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2632 Grafton Dr offers parking.
Does 2632 Grafton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2632 Grafton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2632 Grafton Dr have a pool?
No, 2632 Grafton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2632 Grafton Dr have accessible units?
No, 2632 Grafton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2632 Grafton Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2632 Grafton Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2632 Grafton Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2632 Grafton Dr has units with air conditioning.

