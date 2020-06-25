All apartments in Lakeside
2624 Parliament Court
Last updated June 9 2020 at 2:04 AM

2624 Parliament Court

2624 Parliament Court · No Longer Available
Location

2624 Parliament Court, Lakeside, FL 32068

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). This home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2624 Parliament Court have any available units?
2624 Parliament Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
Is 2624 Parliament Court currently offering any rent specials?
2624 Parliament Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2624 Parliament Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2624 Parliament Court is pet friendly.
Does 2624 Parliament Court offer parking?
No, 2624 Parliament Court does not offer parking.
Does 2624 Parliament Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2624 Parliament Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2624 Parliament Court have a pool?
Yes, 2624 Parliament Court has a pool.
Does 2624 Parliament Court have accessible units?
No, 2624 Parliament Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2624 Parliament Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2624 Parliament Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2624 Parliament Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2624 Parliament Court does not have units with air conditioning.
